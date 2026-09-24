Quinnen Williams on keys to playing internationally, improving stopping the run

The Cowboys have allowed the most rushing yards to quarterbacks in the NFL this season, with 126 on 19 carries. Williams' views Dallas' previous two matchups against Jaxson Dart and Jayden Daniels as good preparation opportunities for the challenge that Jackson presents.

"We had a great learning experience, the last game especially," Williams said. "Just definitely focus it on it this week and learn from it and definitely make it an emphasis."

Alongside Jackson in the Ravens backfield is oftentimes Derrick Henry, the 6'3, 252 pound running back that is continuing to play at an elite level in his 11th NFL season. Williams knows the defense has struggled to stop the run early this year, and is focused on correcting that.

"It's been challenging for us the whole season coming down and stopping the run, especially on the interior," Williams said. "So we're just really focused on homing in the urgency level on being disruptive up front, playing with our hands, getting knockback and doing things like that. No matter who it is back there, we have to do our job up front to stop the run."

The Cowboys will be without CB Cobie Durant (hamstring), LB DeMarvion Overshown (hamstring), S P.J. Locke (foot) and S Malik Hooker (forearm) against Baltimore. That means Dallas will have to lean on their depth defensively in this game, something Williams thinks they have the players to do.

"Each and everybody on this defensive unit worked their tails off during training camp and during offseason," Williams said. "The guys that they brought in were a phenomenal fit for this group. It's really next man up mentality."