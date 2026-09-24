Brandon Aubrey has a familiar plan to kick in Brazil

FRISCO, Texas — Brandon Aubrey is one of the few players on the Dallas Cowboys roster that has ever been to Brazil heading into the team's historic trip to Rio de Janeiro to face the Baltimore Ravens, but his previous trip won't much help him this weekend.
That's because Aubrey was a preteen the last time he visited the country, and he was playing soccer at the time, so this is going to be an entirely different experience for the three-time All-Pro kicker this time around.
And with so much being said about the field conditions at Maracanã Stadium — the NFL continually affirming that the issues will be ironed out by kickoff on Sunday — Aubrey will take the usual added steps he would for any road game.
"First and foremost, I'm looking at the extra point spot," he told media only hours ahead of the Cowboys departure for South America. "If it's in good shape, OK, but if it's not, we'll talk to Bryan [Anger] and Trent [Sieg] and maybe move it over to the left or right a little bit, or if the hash looks studded. Other than that, I can't really control where I'm at on the field or where I kick, so I'll just deal with it.
"I'm not too concerned with it yet. I'm focused on getting some good sleep on the flight which is gonna be hard to do, so that's my focus right now."
He also doesn't plan on packing a large variety of cleats, something many of his teammates will do, including of the seven-stud variety. Instead, the routine-driven Aubrey says chances of him changing cleats in/for Brazil are slim to none.
"I've worn the same cleats on every surface that I've played on," he said. "I've got a couple of options in my bag just in case, but it would have to be extreme for me to switch."
In all, Aubrey is focusing on the things he can control, and his control of "dirty balls" — as the type of kicks are called at the NFL level — will be paramount in helping to establish field position in favor of the Cowboys defense, as much so as in any other contest.
And mastering them is something that hasn't come easy, regardless of how easy the three-time Pro Bowler makes it look.
"Lots of experimentation, and kicking the ball in a lot of different ways," Aubrey explained. "Football is a funny thing. It's a weird shape. So even with the form I'm using, if I mis-hit it even a little bit … I try to live in a world where there's probably three different balls I can hit: one goes long, one is the perfect dirty ball, and then the one that would be short of the landing zone."
Time will tell how the controllables and so many different (and first-time) variables mix when it comes time for Aubrey to swing his legendary right foot, but he's as calm as ever about it all, and that's right on brand for a player who is never too up or too down.
Aubrey lives right in the middle of those two extremes, at all times.
"I'll get out to the stadium, take into account what's going on and adjust from there," he said. "Every stadium's kinda unique, so I'll just [see] when I get there."
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