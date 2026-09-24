Past/Present: Former Cowboys CB, 10-year vet still on Ravens  

In today's world of pro football, where free agency is as prominent as ever, it's rare to have any game where at least a couple of players have been on both sides of the ledger.
In Sunday's game in Rio, the Ravens have a pair of former Cowboys – including a second-round pick who began his career in Dallas. Chido Awuzie is now a 10-year pro and he's in his second year with the Ravens. Drafted in the second round by Dallas in 2017, Awuzie started 42 of 49 games before he eventually signed with the Bengals, then Titans and is now in Baltimore.
In Dallas, Awuzie recorded one interception in each of his first four years, but now just has seven for his career. He's the only former Cowboys player on Baltimore's active roster, although Chuma Edoga is listed on the Ravens' practice squad and could be a candidate to be elevated this week.
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