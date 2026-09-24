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Past/Present: Former Cowboys CB, 10-year vet still on Ravens  

Sep 24, 2026 at 01:50 PM
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Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

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In today's world of pro football, where free agency is as prominent as ever, it's rare to have any game where at least a couple of players have been on both sides of the ledger.

In Sunday's game in Rio, the Ravens have a pair of former Cowboys – including a second-round pick who began his career in Dallas. Chido Awuzie is now a 10-year pro and he's in his second year with the Ravens. Drafted in the second round by Dallas in 2017, Awuzie started 42 of 49 games before he eventually signed with the Bengals, then Titans and is now in Baltimore.

In Dallas, Awuzie recorded one interception in each of his first four years, but now just has seven for his career. He's the only former Cowboys player on Baltimore's active roster, although Chuma Edoga is listed on the Ravens' practice squad and could be a candidate to be elevated this week.

Check out other recent news involving former Cowboys players and coaches:

Past/Present Gallery: 2026 Regular Season

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McCarthy wins first game with Steelers Former Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy picked up a win in his Steelers debut as head coach. Growing up in Pittsburgh, McCarthy said it was a "dream come true" to return to the Steel City as the new coach. His Steelers knocked off the Falcons 20-13. Ironically enough, Atlanta's starting quarterback was Cooper Rush, who won a few games for McCarthy with the Cowboys.
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McCarthy wins first game with Steelers Former Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy picked up a win in his Steelers debut as head coach. Growing up in Pittsburgh, McCarthy said it was a "dream come true" to return to the Steel City as the new coach. His Steelers knocked off the Falcons 20-13. Ironically enough, Atlanta's starting quarterback was Cooper Rush, who won a few games for McCarthy with the Cowboys.

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
What a difference a week can make. Just a few days ago, it appeared as if Jaydon Blue and Sam Williams were good candidates to make the 53-man roster with solidified backup roles.  Now, they both have signed with other teams. Blue and Williams were among the initial roster cuts on Sunday. The running back has joined the Eagles practice squad while Williams has agreed to sign with Cleveland, according to his own social media, and will likely join the Browns' practice squad.   They weren't the only players to join other teams after the cuts. Safety Julius Wood was claimed off waivers by the Dolphins and offensive lineman Trevor Keegan was claimed by the Vikings.
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What a difference a week can make. Just a few days ago, it appeared as if Jaydon Blue and Sam Williams were good candidates to make the 53-man roster with solidified backup roles.

Now, they both have signed with other teams. Blue and Williams were among the initial roster cuts on Sunday. The running back has joined the Eagles practice squad while Williams has agreed to sign with Cleveland, according to his own social media, and will likely join the Browns' practice squad.

They weren't the only players to join other teams after the cuts. Safety Julius Wood was claimed off waivers by the Dolphins and offensive lineman Trevor Keegan was claimed by the Vikings.

Former Cowboys Pro Bowl CB Trevon Diggs signed with the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday as he prepares to head into his seventh NFL season.  After spending the first five seasons of his career with the Cowboys, Diggs was waived Dallas in December 2025 before their final regular season game. A day later, Diggs was claimed by the Green Bay Packers, where he would play in their final regular season game and one playoff game.  In Seattle, Diggs reunites with former Cowboys defensive line coach and current Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde, and will one again play alongside former Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence.  The Cowboys and Seahawks met in the preseason last Saturday, but will meet in the regular season on Monday, December 7 in Seattle for Monday Night Football in Week 13, where Diggs would get the chance to play against his former team for the first time.
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Former Cowboys Pro Bowl CB Trevon Diggs signed with the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday as he prepares to head into his seventh NFL season.

After spending the first five seasons of his career with the Cowboys, Diggs was waived Dallas in December 2025 before their final regular season game. A day later, Diggs was claimed by the Green Bay Packers, where he would play in their final regular season game and one playoff game.

In Seattle, Diggs reunites with former Cowboys defensive line coach and current Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde, and will one again play alongside former Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence.

The Cowboys and Seahawks met in the preseason last Saturday, but will meet in the regular season on Monday, December 7 in Seattle for Monday Night Football in Week 13, where Diggs would get the chance to play against his former team for the first time.

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