Updates: Brown among just 6 rookies on roster 

5:10 p.m. -- Cowboys UDFA WR Jordan Hudson was among a list of about two dozen outgoing senior NCAA athletes that were granted a temporary restraining order against the NCAA by a Dallas judge that would allow them to return for another season of college football and enter the transfer portal.

Hudson, who spent his last collegiate season at SMU, now could potentially elect to return to the college ranks after the NCAA recently ruled collegiate athletes could play five total seasons, but his class of 2022 was not included in that rule change, which has sparked similar cases and TROs being distributed to other rookies around the NFL in recent days looking to return for another season of college football.

There are still other steps that need to be taken in order for a potential return to happen, and Hudson could decide to remain in the NFL, but at least for now, the door appears to be open for Hudson and other former collegiate football players to go back and play another year in college. Hudson has played in two preseason games for the Cowboys and recorded three catches for 27 yards.