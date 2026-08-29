Updates: Brown among just 6 rookies on roster 

August 30
5:44 p.m. - The Cowboys seem to have one of their deepest rosters in recent years, and another example of that is the experience. Only six rookies made the 53-man roster on Sunday, including Camden Brown, who is the only undrafted rookie to make it.
Brown, who had a stellar training camp and preseason – scoring two touchdowns – and had a big play in all three games, is one of six receivers on the squad, along with CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Ryan Flournoy, KaVontae Turpin and Jonathan Mingo.
The Cowboys only kept five draft picks – Caleb Downs, Malachi Lawrence, Jaishawn Barham, Drew Shelton and LT Overton. The team placed CB Devin Moore on IR although he should be able to return this year. Seventh-round pick Anthony Smith was among the cuts but the Cowboys might try and get him back on the practice squad.
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2:20 p.m. -- The Cowboys have until 5:00 CDT today to trim the roster to 53 players. But the team has already started the process, reportedly informing at least 10 players they will be released.
One of those players is apparently offensive lineman Shiyazh Pete, a fan favorite who has inspired his Navajo Nation with his journey to the NFL.
Pete's agent Brett Tessler tweeted a post on X that his client has been released and hopes to continue to develop his career.
Pete had played sparingly in the three preseason games. He is now subject to waivers and could either be claimed to another roster or can sign with any team on the practice squad.
August 29
5:15 p.m. -- After the Cowboys closed the preseason on Friday night against the New Orleans Saints, head coach Brian Schottenheimer was asked if he feels Dallas has their swing tackle currently on the roster.
"I think we feel good about our tackle group," Schottenheimer said. "I think I want to see the film, see how Nate did. Nate and Drew have been competing, but I want to see the film. But I thought we had a couple really good days. We're using those guys a little different ways as well, but I hope so."
According to multiple reports including NFL.com and NFL Media, the Cowboys have agreed to terms on a trade to acquire Steelers OT Broderick Jones. There has been no official announcement of the move yet, but it would be another player to factor into Dallas' competition for that role.
August 28
10:43 p.m. – The Cowboys chose to sit Javonte Williams, Malik Davis and Jayden Blue on Friday night against the Saints. Whether that means all three are safe on the roster remains to be seen, but someone had to start the game and get the bulk of the carries.
That task went to Phil Mafah, who is also firmly in the mix to make the team. He started the game and led the team with 12 carries for 46 yards. Also splitting time in the backfield was Israel Abinikanda, who had seven carries for 16 yards but caught three balls for 16 yards.
The Cowboys will cut down the roster to 53 players by Sunday's deadline at 5 p.m. (CDT).
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10:34 p.m. – In his first game since being signed this week, tight end Mitch Van Vooren made a strong first impression, catching a fourth-quarter touchdown.
Van Vooren's 21-yard catch from Sam Howell, helped the Cowboys tie the game 24-24 against the Saints. Van Vooren finished with two catches for 27 yards.
The Cowboys have been limited with tight ends during the last two preseason games as they elected to sit Jake Ferguson, Brevyn Spann-Ford and Luke Schoonmaker on Friday, leaving just Michael Trigg, Zack Kuntz and Van Vooren to play.
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9:00 p.m. -- Cowboys OLB Marist Liufau has been ruled out of the remainder of Dallas' final preseason game against the Saints with a wrist injury.
Liufau, who is heading into his third season with the Cowboys, suffered the injury late in the first quarter after making a tackle on Saints RB Kendre Miller.
It's uncertain what kind of wrist injury Liufau has, but it could impact how the Cowboys construct their 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's 5:00 p.m. CT deadline.
August 27
5:10 p.m. -- Cowboys UDFA WR Jordan Hudson was among a list of about two dozen outgoing senior NCAA athletes that were granted a temporary restraining order against the NCAA by a Dallas judge that would allow them to return for another season of college football and enter the transfer portal.
Hudson, who spent his last collegiate season at SMU, now could potentially elect to return to the college ranks after the NCAA recently ruled collegiate athletes could play five total seasons, but his class of 2022 was not included in that rule change, which has sparked similar cases and TROs being distributed to other rookies around the NFL in recent days looking to return for another season of college football.
There are still other steps that need to be taken in order for a potential return to happen, and Hudson could decide to remain in the NFL, but at least for now, the door appears to be open for Hudson and other former collegiate football players to go back and play another year in college. Hudson has played in two preseason games for the Cowboys and recorded three catches for 27 yards.
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