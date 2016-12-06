Randy Gregory Not Eligible To Practice Until NFL Suspension is Completed

FRISCO, Texas– Suspended defensive end Randy Gregory is nearing the end of his suspension, but his return to the practice field will have to wait.

While there have been both reports and expectations from the Cowboys that Gregory could be able to practice this week, the NFL has announced he will not be eligible to practice with the team until his suspension has been completed.

The second-year defensive end is not eligible to play until at least Week 16 of this season, assuming he is officially cleared by the NFL. Gregory is serving a combined 14-game suspension from the NFL for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

While there have been reports that Gregory could be facing yet a third suspension, the NFL has not yet made an announcement or ruling on that situation. For now, Gregory is set to return for Week 16, meaning he could play against the Lions and Eagles, and then in the playoffs, barring any other setbacks.

Gregory, a second-round pick of the Cowboys in 2015, played 12 games last year but did not record a sack. He did rank fourth on the team in quarterback pressures with 16.