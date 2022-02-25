Rank'Em: Best Kickoff Returns In Cowboys History

15 / 15

1. Mel Renfro – What couldn't Mel Renfro do? Not sure anyone has the answer to that. But alongside being a Pro Bowler at both cornerback and safety, Renfro was a dynamic player with the ball in his hands. He was the first player in franchise history to record two kickoff returns for touchdowns, and still is tied for the team lead with Alexander Wright. Renfro is currently fourth in franchise history with 2,246 kick return yards, which certainly didn't hurt his chances of being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1996.