Rank'Em: Best Kickoff Returns In Cowboys History

Feb 25, 2022 at 02:00 PM
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

When the Cowboys' season ended so abruptly, there were plenty of finger-pointing to go around. Many of which wanted to see the ball go to CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper, but there were others screaming for Tony Pollard to get more than just four carries.

Pollard proved to be one of the Cowboys' most electric weapons in 2021. Now, while he splits the carries on offense with Ezekiel Elliott, Pollard didn't share any of the load in regards to kickoff returning.

Pollard scored his first touchdown on special teams during the season, and has now planted himself among the very best returners in Cowboys history.

So that got us thinking to figure out the best of all-time. Now, this is kick returns only so you won't find the high-stepping Deion Sanders on this list.

But let's find out where Pollard ranks among the best kick returners in team history.

15. Woody Dantlzer – It's impossible not to be on this list if you've got arguably the best kickoff return in team history. In fact, Dantzler's 2002 TD return against the 49ers, where he broke numerous tackles, stiff-armed the kicker, tight-roped the sideline, hopped on one leg before sprinting to the end zone, might be one of the very best plays in team history. He only had 27 returns, but he's one of 14 players in team history to score a touchdown.
14. Amos Marsh – He was not only one of the first great kick returners in team history, he had the first touchdown from a kickoff return, scoring from 101 yards out against the Eagles in 1962, which is tied for second-longest in Cowboys history.
13. Butch Johnson – Known for touchdown "catch" in Super Bowl XII and his "California Quake" end-zone dance, Johnson also ranks in the Top 10 in team history for kickoff return yards with 1,832 with an average over 23 yards.
12. Alexander Wright – As the Cowboys' second pick in the 1990 Draft, Wright didn't pan out like Emmitt Smith did. And he rarely got the chances to show off that blazing speed. But Wright holds the record for longest kickoff return in team history – 102 yards vs. Atlanta in 1991 – and he's tied with Mel Renfro as the only players to return two kickoffs for TDs in their career.
11. Cliff Harris – Yes, this Hall of Fame safety, one of the greatest defensive players in team history, was also a great kick returner. Harris never scored a touchdown on a return but his 25.7 average is third among players with at least 50 career returns.
10. Herschel Walker – Another player known for his actual position, but when Walker returned to the Cowboys for two seasons in 1996-97, he was a dangerous returner. He also didn't score a touchdown, but had two returns of at least 89 yards and ranks fourth in average at 25.3 yards.
9. James Dixon – For teams that lost a lot of games, there's usually a decent kickoff returner. Dixon was that guy for the Cowboys, especially during the 1-15 season in 1989. He got plenty of chances to return kicks, and that's why he ranks third all-time in return yards with 2,315. He also had great speed and scored a touchdown against Kansas City in 1989.
8. Felix Jones – He was drafted to not only complement Marion Barber in the backfield but to immediately bolster the kick return unit. Jones was a two-time All-American kick returner at Arkansas and needed just two games to showcase those skills, returning a kick 98 yards for a score against the Eagles. Jones averaged 24.0 yards a return but he was averaging 27.1 yards his rookie year before injuries ended the season early.
7. Reggie Swinton – He's one of those players who made the most of his opportunities. He showed up in the middle of camp back in 2001, fresh off a season in the arena league, and immediately made plays. Swinton had a 100-yard return against the Eagles in 2002. He finished his career in Dallas with 2,089 return yards but had nearly 5,000 total after his stints with the Lions and Cardinals.
6. Tony Pollard – Modern-day kick returners are hard to come by with the new rules that provide so many touchbacks. But Pollard is still special as he showed in 2021 with a 100-yard return against the Raiders. He's also had three others of 60+ yards to show off his speed and running skills. He was a Top 5 returner in 2021 averaging nearly 28 yards a return.
5. Tyson Thompson – He just quietly went about his business. Thompson never scored on a return and his longest was just 72 yards. But over three years (2005-07), Thompson finished with 2,416 yards, the second-most in team history.
4. Miles Austin – Before his breakout game in Kansas City in 2009, which led to his breakout season as a receiver and a Pro Bowl selection, Austin was a dynamic returner. He became the first player in franchise history to return a kickoff for a touchdown in the playoffs, taking one the distance in the 2006 NFC Wild Card loss to the Seahawks. He ranks fifth in team history with a 24.1 average.
3. Dwayne Harris – One of the best special teams players in franchise history, Harris was a three-way player in the kicking game. He not only covered kicks as a tackler, returned punts, but he was a kickoff returner as well. In fact, Harris is the Cowboys' all-time leader with a 26.5 career average, highlighted by a 90-yard return against Washington, in the same game where he scored on an 86-yard punt return.
2. Kevin Williams – Another do-it-all player who excelled as a punt returner and even developed into a trusted receiver. But Williams was also a special kick returner and easily has the most yards in franchise history with 3,416 yards. He had an 87-yard kickoff return against Washington in 2003 and he also ignited the Cowboys in Super Bowl XXVIII with an electric return past midfield to start the game against Buffalo.
1. Mel Renfro – What couldn't Mel Renfro do? Not sure anyone has the answer to that. But alongside being a Pro Bowler at both cornerback and safety, Renfro was a dynamic player with the ball in his hands. He was the first player in franchise history to record two kickoff returns for touchdowns, and still is tied for the team lead with Alexander Wright. Renfro is currently fourth in franchise history with 2,246 kick return yards, which certainly didn't hurt his chances of being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1996.
