Progress Report: Tony Pollard's Super-Efficient '21

(Editor's Note: With over 20 players set for unrestricted free agency, the Cowboys' roster is destined to look much different in 2022. Still, a large percentage of their roster is already in place, and they'll have plenty of work to do to improve last season's 12-5 record. In the coming weeks, the staff of DallasCowboys.com will evaluate those players already under contract, examining their past performance and future outlook. Today, we continue the series with running back Tony Pollard.)

The Good: Just as the Cowboys hoped when they drafted him in the fourth round back in 2019, Pollard provided a little of everything on offense and special teams. In his third NFL season, he set career highs in rushing yards (719), catches (39) and receiving yards (337) and also recorded his first kickoff return touchdown (100 yards against the Raiders on Thanksgiving). An effective change-of-pace rusher behind Ezekiel Elliott, Pollard averaged 5.5 yards per carry for the season, fifth best in the league and second best among running backs. He also had 17 rushes of 10-plus yards in 2021 on only 130 carries (13.1%), the 11th-highest percentage of 10-plus gains in the league (minimum 100 carries).