Rank'Em: Cowboys Earn Those Helmet Stickers

Nov 06, 2019 at 04:30 PM
Nick Eatman

The Cowboys' helmet has seen few changes to the look, especially over the last 30 years. But as the team faces the Giants Monday night, there will be a unique wrinkle to every helmet on the field – for both teams.

In celebration of College Football's 150th Anniversary, ESPN is dedicating this Monday Night Football matchup between the Cowboys and Giants to honor the collegiate game and its history.

Every player on the field will be wearing a decal on their helmet to represent their college or university.

No matter that Dak Prescott is leading the Cowboys on Monday, he'll always be a Bulldog from Mississippi State, just like Zeke will forever be an Ohio State Buckeye.

So in this week's Rank'em series, we decided to look back at nearly the entire Cowboys roster with a pic from their collegiate days.

Tonight's game between the Cowboys and Giants will also be a celebration of the 150th Anniversary of College Football. So let's look back at the Cowboys' roster when they were donning their college threads.

Don’t miss your chance to see the Cowboys take on the Minnesota Vikings when they return home to AT&T Stadium on Nov. 10. Get your tickets now!

Advertising