Rank'Em: Top 25 Rookie Seasons In Team History

13. CeeDee Lamb (2020) – For over 55 years, the Cowboys' rookie record for catches in a season with 46 by Bob Hayes. Not only did Lamb break the record, he did it in the 10th game of the season in Minnesota. That was also the game in which he made one of the most remarkable catches, a touchdown grab in which he torqued his body in mid-air to haul in the pass. Lamb also set an NFL record for being the first rookie to start his career with at least five catches in the first six games of the year.