Offseason | 2022

20 Undrafted Free Agents Agree To Terms

May 03, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

FRISCO, Texas - The Cowboys are undoubtedly excited about the nine players they've drafted last weekend, but that's only about a third of the new faces that will join the Cowboys over the next few weeks.

The team also agreed to terms with 20 undrafted rookies, including seven that they reportedly had draftable grades on. Florida A&M safety Markquese Bell was one of the 30 visits they brought in last month and Texas Tech kicker Jonathan Garibay likely becomes the favorite to win the kicking job as the Cowboys don't have an experienced kicker on the roster.

Over the years, the Cowboys have had plenty of success landing undrafted players that would become difference-makers. Historically, guys like Cliff Harris, Drew Pearson, Tony Romo and Miles Austin are considered the best rookie free agents in team history. Here recently, Terence Steele is expected to start at right tackle after being undrafted two years ago. In 2021, Steele was one of six players on either the roster or practice squad that went undrafted.

So someone from this bunch is likely to make a big contribution with maybe even a handful of them finding their way on the roster.

The Cowboys will officially bring them in, along with the nine draft picks, for the rookie minicamp that starts on Thursday, May 12. Assuming they pass their physicals, the undrafted free agents will sign their contracts then before participation in the on-field practices.

2022 Undrafted Free Agents:

  • Markquese Bell, S, Florida A&M
  • Markaviest Bryant, DE, Central Florida
  • Malik Davis, RB, Florida
  • Dontario Drummond, WR, Ole Miss
  • James Empey, C, BYU
  • Ty Fryfogle, WR, Indiana
  • Jonathan Garibay, K, Texas Tech
  • Aaron Hansford, LB, Texas A&M
  • Peyton Hendershot, TE, Indiana
  • Dennis Houston, WR, Western Illinois
  • Storey Jackson, LB, Liberty
  • Alex Lindstrom, C, Boston College
  • Quandre Mosely, CB, Kentucky
  • Jaquarii Robinson, WR, Wake Forest
  • Aaron Shampklin, RB, Harvard
  • Amon Simon, OT, Texas A&M-Commerce
  • Mike Tafua, DE, Utah
  • Isaac Taylor-Stuart, CB, Southern Cal
  • Juanyeh Thomas, S, Georgia Tech
  • La'Kendrick Van Zandt, S, TCU

