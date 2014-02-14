RB Coach Gary Brown Seeks Donor For Daughter

Feb 14, 2014 at 04:34 AM
Rowan Kavner

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Brown_021414.jpg
James D. Smith


IRVING, Texas – The search continues as Cowboys running backs coach Gary Brown looks for a bone marrow transplant donor for his daughter.

Brown and his family need an unrelated donor that's a match for their 15-year-old daughter, Malena, who was diagnosed in 2013 with chronic myeloid leukemia.

A registration drive began at Friday morning and will continue through 7 p.m. via Children's Medical Center and BeTheMatch.org. The Be The Match Registry is a national marrow donor program that connects patients to non-related registry members to help save lives.

The only thing that can change Malena's quality of life is a bone marrow transplant, which can't be provided from Brown's family. There are currently no matches for Malena on the registry. People are more likely to find a match with a donor from the same racial and ethnic background, which makes the quest for Malena, who is biracial, more difficult. Those wanting to help but unable to register in person can visit www.childrens.com/bethematch during the month of February to join and can apply the code "childrens" to have a complimentary registration kit sent to their home. To see where to visit on Friday to help save a life, visit www.childrens.com/locations.

