RB Coach Gary Brown Seeks Donor For Daughter

The only thing that can change Malena's quality of life is a bone marrow transplant, which can't be provided from Brown's family. There are currently no matches for Malena on the registry. People are more likely to find a match with a donor from the same racial and ethnic background, which makes the quest for Malena, who is biracial, more difficult. Those wanting to help but unable to register in person can visit www.childrens.com/bethematch during the month of February to join and can apply the code "childrens" to have a complimentary registration kit sent to their home. To see where to visit on Friday to help save a life, visit www.childrens.com/locations.