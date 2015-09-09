RB Spot Remains Uncertain; Garrett Says 'Doesn't Matter' Who Starts

So far in the locker room, all of the backs have been silent when it comes to the media. Even the newcomer, Christine Michael, has spent the open locker room period in the film room this week, trying to get a crash-course on this offense.

Maybe that's a sign Michael could be getting ready to play on Sunday as the fourth back.

"He just needs to get in here and learn what we're doing," Garrett said of Michael. "Like with all the new guys coming in, their big challenge is to get acclimated to how we do things, our systems of football. So there's going to be a lot of work initially just to see where they are. And then we'll integrate them into practice, and we'll make our evaluations from there."

Regardless if the Cowboys dress three or four backs Sunday night, it's looking more and more like a committee approach for this position. Garrett was asked Wednesday about the advantages of rotating more than one "bell-cow" back, as he likes to call the primary rushers.