Recap: Cowboys Lose Momentum, Fall 17-16





Meanwhile, the Dallas offense did their damage in the first quarter as well. Or rather Romo and Dez Bryant did their damage. On the Cowboys' first series of the game, the pair connected twice, the first coming when Bryant muscled over the top of his defender to grab the catch, then sprint down the sideline for 53 yards. That led to a 51-yard field goal by Dan Bailey to put the Cowboys on the board.

That little display was just a warm-up, though, as Bryant would go on to finish with a game-high 141 receiving yards on nine catches. On the team's next possession, Romo threw a deep ball down the left side that Bryant dove to haul in, the play going for 38 yards to the Chiefs 6-yard line. Fittingly, Dallas then reached paydirt when Romo found Bryant streaking across the back of the end zone, the receiver leaping high to bring down the ball. With the ensuing extra point, the Cowboys had a 10-7 lead.

Which is where the score remained heading into the half, as Dallas, much like the Chiefs, was unable to mount much of a threat in the second quarter.

The tables turned in the third, however. After the break, the Cowboys took the first drive and went 55 yards in six plays to set Bailey up with a 30-yard field goal. But that was quickly followed by the Chiefs coming right back and driving the distance, reaching the end zone on a 12-yard pass from Smith to Dwayne Bowe to give Kansas City a 14-13 lead.

And then disaster struck just before the end of the third quarter, as the Cowboys saw backup running back Lance Dunbar cough up the ball, Chiefs safety Eric Berry returning it to the Dallas 31-yard line. While the defense held strong, Kansas City was able to up its advantage to 17-13 with a 40-yard field goal from Succop.

That was then followed by another fumble, this time Romo being stripped from behind by Ron Parker, who also recovered the fumble to give Kansas City possession at the Dallas 35-yard line. But again, the defense held strong, Bruce Carter sacking Smith for a loss of 6 to move the Chiefs out of field goal range.

After the Cowboys had to punt the ball away themselves, forced to when Bryant dropped a deep pass down the right sideline, the team then caught a pair of breaks on its next possession. First, the Chiefs appeared to have the ball downed inside the 5-yard line, but an illegal touch gave Dallas possession at its own 20-yard line.

Then, with the Cowboys moving down the field, Romo appeared to have a ball picked off by Berry at the Kansas City 27, but a questionable holding call on the safety kept the possession with Dallas. That eventually led to a 53-yard field goal by Bailey, the score cut to 17-16 with just under four minutes remaining in the game.