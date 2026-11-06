Remembering Marshawn Kneeland: Cowboys adopt Huddle94, key mental health resources

"The grief thing is real. We certainly want to honor him. > We'll always honor him, and it was a little somber [today] because of his memory, and, obviously, not only our love for him, but for Catalina, their child — very emotional. Organizations always have good player development programs in how they help guys just get through stuff like this.

"It's never easy. I think it's one of those situations where the league is doing a really good job of. They're aware of it. They're talking about it, In-house here, I'm very proud of some of the things we've done to support Marshawn, one, but also, under the leadership and guidance of ownership and then Dr. Heather Twedell, Huddle94 is a program that creates opportunities for these guys, our guys, to get together and talk and share.

"It's an important topic that we don't take lightly. It's an important topic that brings you back to what really matters, which is your faith, your family, what you love. I think the conversation around the league are very positive."