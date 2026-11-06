Remembering Marshawn Kneeland: Cowboys adopt Huddle94, key mental health resources

FRISCO, Texas — It's a heavy day for the Dallas Cowboys, but they're carrying it the right way. As the calendar turns to Nov. 6 and arrives at the one-year mark of the loss of Marshawn Kneeland to suicide, the organization is both reflecting on what he meant to his family, the team and the community.
On the eve of Nov. 6, several of Kneeland's teammates — including Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Tyler Smith and Ryan Flournoy — offered powerful words as they continue to keep his legacy alive and, in doing so, leaning into the importance of mental health and resources to help ensure it remains a priority.
To that end, over the past year, the Cowboys have instituted several measures to help everyone not only cope with the grief of losing Kneeland, but to also try and help prevent the tragedy from repeating itself, anywhere.
In addition to helping to establish the Marshawn Kneeland Memorial Fund to drive financial support toward his son, Makhai, and Makhai's mother, Catalina, they've added the following resources as well going forward.
A message from head coach Brian Schottenheimer: "I talked to the guys. A lot of guys in that room didn't know him, so I felt like it was really important to make sure that they understood what we loved about him: the type of man that he was, the way he carried himself in the locker room in all the football field, the way he practiced his place now.
"The grief thing is real. We certainly want to honor him. > We'll always honor him, and it was a little somber [today] because of his memory, and, obviously, not only our love for him, but for Catalina, their child — very emotional. Organizations always have good player development programs in how they help guys just get through stuff like this.
"It's never easy. I think it's one of those situations where the league is doing a really good job of. They're aware of it. They're talking about it, In-house here, I'm very proud of some of the things we've done to support Marshawn, one, but also, under the leadership and guidance of ownership and then Dr. Heather Twedell, Huddle94 is a program that creates opportunities for these guys, our guys, to get together and talk and share.
"It's an important topic that we don't take lightly. It's an important topic that brings you back to what really matters, which is your faith, your family, what you love. I think the conversation around the league are very positive."
In need? Call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: 988 (Military veterans in distress, press 1), or dial 911 in an emergency situation.
Huddle94
Three-part series held throughout the NFL season featuring player-led roundtable discussions designed to:
- Build a stronger culture of brotherhood
- Create meaningful opportunities for connection and openness
- Strengthen trust and team cohesion
- Encourage honest conversations about the challenges of professional football
- Provide support before challenges reach a point of crisis
- Build individual and collective resilience
Peer support + clinical support:
- Huddle94 compliments - not replaces - existing mental health resources
- Leaders receive direct support and guidance from the Team Mental Health Clinician (Dr. Heather Twedell) before and after each session of the series. That support and guidance includes:
- Establishing expectations
- Preparation to navigate courageous and difficult conversations
- Recognizing signs of distress
- Identifying recurring themes or areas where additional support may be needed
In-house efforts:
- New dedicated wellness room, existing programs and new program (Huddle94) at The Star with increased engagement with Dr. Heather Twedell, PhysD - Team Mental Health Clinician.
- Significant donations from the Jones Family/Cowboys, players and coaches dedicated in support of Marshawn's child's future.
- Investments in Marshawn's legacy wall at his high school along with equipment to support the football team from the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation.