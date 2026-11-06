Mailbag: Impact of Pettine so far on defense?

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

It's been nearly a month since Mike Pettine was brought on board as a defensive consultant. Have you seen any differences so far? Has he made much of an impact yet? – Tracy Gerik/AR

Nick: Well, I think it's safe to say that he's had a huge impact in at least one area - pass rush. Since he's arrived, the Cowboys are still 1-2 with a loss to the Packers and then last week's collapse to the Cardinals - sandwiched around a big win over the Eagles.

But when he got here, the Cowboys had five sacks in five games. Since then, they've tripled the number to 15. So in his arrival, we've seen the Cowboys get 10 sacks in the last three weeks, and the first of the year for guys like Von Miller, James Houston and Donovan Ezeiruaku has also picked up his first full sacks in that span.

Also, you've seen an interception in each of the last three games - although it's been all linebackers making plays. Still, the turnovers have gone up, as well as the sacks. But teams are still moving the ball and scoring points so that's the biggest issue when looking at this defense.