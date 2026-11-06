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Game Specs | 2026

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Cowboys-Colts: How to Watch, Listen, Stream in Week 9

Nov 06, 2026 at 09:55 AM
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Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

11_02_ Game Specs

FRISCO, Texas — As they hit the midseason point, the Dallas Cowboys know full well they're running out of opportunities to change their fate. The word "consistency" has rightfully been thrown around over the past several weeks as the team works to find some semblance of it — needing to stay in the win column once they get there.

The loss at home to the Arizona Cardinals has to serve as added motivation to do exactly that, now set to travel and face the Indianapolis Colts, a team that's also had a tough go as of late but, not unlike the Cowboys, still have plenty of weapons that could make for a long afternoon.

WHEN AND WHERE:

Date: Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026
Time: Noon CT
Location: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, IN)

The Colts traded away Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner, but they still have all-world running back Jonathan Taylor and receiving threats that include multi-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen and Josh Downs, brother of Caleb Downs.

It's a matchup that will be won by Dallas if the offense can wake up as it did in Philadelphia, and if the defense, who played with their hair on fire for much of the contest against Arizona, to put together four full quarters of great football.

It all goes down at the site of the NFL Combine, so tune in.

TV/RADIO/MOBILE:

How to watch: FOX SPORTS/FOX 4 DFW, NFL+Listen (National): Compass Media - Jerry Recco (play-by-play), Steve Beuerlein (analyst)
Listen (Local): KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth, Dallas Cowboys App
Listen (Spanish): KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth, Dallas Cowboys App, DallasCowboys.com
Follow on Mobile: Dallas Cowboys App

BROADCAST CREW:

TV: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Drew Brees (analyst), Kristina Pink (sideline)
Radio (English): Brad Sham (play-by-play), Babe Laufenberg (play-by-play), Kristi Scales (analyst)
Radio (Spanish): Victor Villalba (play-by-play), Luis Perez (analyst), Carlos Nava (sideline)

There are still limited tickets available to attend the next home game in-person at AT&T Stadium - click here for the opportunity to see the primetime game live and in-person.

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