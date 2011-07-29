Reports: DE Kenyon Coleman Returning

Jul 29, 2011 at 06:09 PM

The Cowboys have yet to confirm their veteran signings since free agency opened Tuesday, but multiple reports say defensive end Kenyon Coleman agreed to a two-year deal late Friday.

Coleman played in Dallas from 2003-06, the final two seasons in a 3-4 scheme under Bill Parcells, and should round out the defensive line rotation with Marcus Spears, Jay Ratliff, Igor Olshansky and Josh Brent. Earlier Friday, the Cowboys agreed to terms with Spears on a new five-year contract.

Defensive line depth is a high priority. Free agent Stephen Bowen accepted a five-year, $27.5 million deal from the Redskins, and now it looks increasingly likely Hatcher will sign elsewhere, too.

Acquiring Coleman, 32, isn't a splashy move but it makes sense for several reasons. He played for defensive coordinator Rob Ryan in Cleveland the last two seasons and the two have a very good relationship. He can step in easily while the rest of the defense is still learning Ryan's system in training camp.

The Cowboys still need to address safety and possibly offensive line and receiver depth.

