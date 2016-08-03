Reports: Free Agent Foles Picks Chiefs As Cowboys Search For Backup QB Help

The Cowboys are on the lookout for help at backup quarterback, but Nick Foles is now off the market after reaching an agreement with the Kansas City Chiefs late Wednesday, according to NFL.com.

Earlier Wednesday, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Foles was on their free-agent radar due to Kellen Moore's injury: a fractured right fibula requiring surgery and likely to sideline him for three to four months.

Jones said the Cowboys would like to move "expeditiously" to replace Moore but emphasized they want to make the right decision. Hours later, Foles reportedly is no longer an option.