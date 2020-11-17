Reviewing The First Half Struggles On Defense

They have shown signs of improvement in the last few weeks, but defensive lapses have been a consistent theme in the first year of Mike McCarthy's head coaching tenure. The Cowboys have struggled to adapt to the scheme under defensive coordinator Mike Nolan, as they currently rank in the bottom 10 in total defense and dead-last in scoring defense.

Most troubling of all of that, as Jones alluded to, has been their No. 31 run defense, which has seen them allow staggering rushing totals of 208, 261 and 307 this season.

To hear it from Jones, that goes back to another fair criticism: the Cowboys' inability to improve their defensive line over the offseason.

"We really tried to bolster up the center of our defensive front," he said. "We didn't get it done because of a combination of things – injuries, the production of Poe and guys like that."

The Cowboys released Dontari Poe two weeks ago after one of the more ineffective stints in recent free agent history. The team's other big defensive line addition, Gerald McCoy, ruptured his quad tendon during the first week of training camp and never got the chance to contribute.

Speaking of training camp, Jones said that was another component. In a year marked by the strangeness of COVID-19 protocols, the Cowboys quite simply haven't seemed to gel as well as others – especially in a year that they're incorporating new schemes.

"We've missed taking these new guys – every other team had to, too, but we missed it by not having training camp and by putting those guys out there and asking them to do some things that they hadn't been doing," Jones said.