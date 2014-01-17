Rich Bisaccia Interviewing For Third Head Coaching Vacancy





IRVING, Texas – For the third time already this offseason, special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia will interview for a head coaching job.

This time, it's for the Cleveland Browns' job, the only remaining head coaching vacancy at this time.

Bisaccia also interviewed for the Redskins and Titans' positions last week. Washington has since hired Jay Gruden and Tennessee gave the job to Ken Whisenhunt.

Bisaccia has been with the Cowboys just one season overseeing the special teams – a unit that had its share of good moments. Dwayne Harris finished third in the NFL with a 12.8 punt return average and second in the league with a 30.6 kickoff return average.

Dan Bailey finished the year with 21 straight field goals and ranked fourth in the NFL with 52 touchbacks.

The coverage teams also fared well, despite a new cast of characters. Three of the four top tacklers on special teams – Jeff Heath (13), Cam Lawrence (12) and Kyle Bosworth (12) were not on the roster last year. Even Bosworth wasn't on the team at the end of the season, getting cut late in the season. Harris also improved his coverage game with 12 special teams tackles.

The Browns fired Rob Chudzinski after just one season, including a 4-12 record.