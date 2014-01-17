Rich Bisaccia Interviewing For Third Head Coaching Vacancy

Jan 17, 2014 at 12:50 AM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Bissacia_011714_650.jpg
James D. Smith



IRVING, Texas – For the third time already this offseason, special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia will interview for a head coaching job.

This time, it's for the Cleveland Browns' job, the only remaining head coaching vacancy at this time.

Bisaccia also interviewed for the Redskins and Titans' positions last week. Washington has since hired Jay Gruden and Tennessee gave the job to Ken Whisenhunt.

Bisaccia has been with the Cowboys just one season overseeing the special teams – a unit that had its share of good moments. Dwayne Harris finished third in the NFL with a 12.8 punt return average and [embedded_ad] second in the league with a 30.6 kickoff return average.

Dan Bailey finished the year with 21 straight field goals and ranked fourth in the NFL with 52 touchbacks.

The coverage teams also fared well, despite a new cast of characters. Three of the four top tacklers on special teams – Jeff Heath (13), Cam Lawrence (12) and Kyle Bosworth (12) were not on the roster last year. Even Bosworth wasn't on the team at the end of the season, getting cut late in the season. Harris also improved his coverage game with 12 special teams tackles.

The Browns fired Rob Chudzinski after just one season, including a 4-12 record.

While Cleveland's president is Alec Scheiner, who spent eight years in Dallas, including the five as the Cowboys' Senior VP and General Counsel, he left the Cowboys before Bisaccia joined the team in January.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising