Robinson, Bennett Draw Quick Interest

IRVING, Texas --All along there seemed to be a distinct possibility the Cowboys would lose backup tight end Martellus Bennett, but No. 3 wide receiver Laurent Robinson is also drawing interest on the first day of free agency.

According to NFL.com, Robinson is visiting the Jaguars this week and the Giants have their eyes on Bennett, ranked by many as the top available tight end left.

The Cowboys could negotiate with Robinson earlier this offseason but weren't allowed to finalize anything before Tuesday due to the "minimum salary benefit" contract he signed in September. He led the Cowboys with 11 touchdown catches in 2011, and his market value has risen since a few veteran receivers were franchised last week.

The Cowboys did not extend offers to restricted free agent Kevin Ogletree or exclusive rights free agent Jesse Holley. Losing Robinson would mean very little depth at receiver, even the though the club would be open to re-signing him at the right price.