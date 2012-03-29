Robinson Too Pricey, Cap Penalty Or Not

But word around Valley Ranch before March 13 was Robinson had dropped a bit on their priority list, likely because there was a sense his market value would be too high. Indeed, Robinson got a $34 million offer from the Jaguars -- and Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones conceded this week that they weren't going to match it, no matter how much money they had available under the cap.

"I know Robinson was one we obviously wanted to have, but there was never a thought that if he had the opportunity to go to a team for starting receiver money, relative to his skill level, we never would have done it," Jones said. "It does not fit the profile you have to look at, which is not only this year but years to come."We said it umpteen times, if a team comes along and pays him as he's a top two receiver, we'll just move on. It's a good opportunity for (Andre) Holmes, a good opportunity for some of the young guys we've got, (Dwayne) Harris and guys like that."