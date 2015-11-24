Romo Alters Weekly Routine; Used Layoff to 'Check Out' Panthers

IRVING, Texas – No one has to be reminded of Tony Romo's performance on a short week a season ago on Thanksgiving.

After taking Wednesdays off each week to get his back and body prepared for Sundays, Romo certainly wasn't himself last year against the Eagles, losing to the division rivals 33-10 in a game in which he finished with a 53.7 passer rating, thanks to two interceptions.

So while this once again is a short week for the Cowboys quarterback, Romo said his preparation won't be the same this time around.

"I think last year was experimental in a lot of ways at different times," said Romo, who was managing his rehab from back surgery each week. "We had to figure that out. We hadn't had a short week throughout the rest of the year. In some ways, just some of the decisions I made were not conducive to me being ready in that short a period of time. It happened. You learn. You move on. I think I'll be better this year because of it."

In fact, being out for the last seven games has allowed him to at least get a head start on Carolina, along with Miami.

"When I was off, I checked out both teams for a little bit and just had some notes and some things that I did to kind of give me a little bit of a head start," Romo said of the Panthers and Dolphins. "Now I go back and refresh with some of the stuff I did earlier to kind of hopefully give me a little bit of a head start."

Romo said this week is a little more physical than mental for him, considering the quick turnaround. Since he hasn't been hit since late-September, Romo sounded encouraged with the way he felt Tuesday, just two days before kickoff with the Panthers.