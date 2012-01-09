Romo Comeback Up For Yearly Award

IRVING, Texas --Quarterback Tony Romo has been nominated for the 2011 GMC Never Say Never Moment Of The Year Award for leading the Cowboys to a Week 2 overtime win at San Francisco despite a fractured rib and pneumothorax.

The other four candidates are: Packers linebacker Clay Matthews for stopping the Saints at the 1-yard line to seal a Green Bay victory; the Raiders honoring late owner Al Davis with a victory over Houston the day after his death; Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco's winning scoring drive in the final two minutes to complete a sweep of bitter rival Pittsburgh; and Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow's Week 14 comeback in overtime for Denver's sixth straight win.

The winner will be presented the 2011 GMC Never Say Never Moment Of The Year award in Indianapolis, the site of Super Bowl XLVI, at NFL Honors, a two-hour primetime awards special to air nationally on February 4, 9-11 p.m. EST on NBC.