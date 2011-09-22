Romo In Uniform, But Not Practicing Thurs.

Sep 22, 2011 at 05:06 AM

Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is on the practice field with his teammates. He's in uniform and he's standing pretty close to where he normally would be, both in drills and while stretching.

But it's clear Romo's participation on Thursday will be next to none. Now what that means for his availability for Monday night's game with Washington remains to be scene, but his overall presence on the field seems to be a good sign.

Romo was standing with backups Jon Kitna and Stephen McGee during the "pat-and-go" warm-up session, mainly just observing. He did participate in stretching, but didn't get down to the ground for certain exercises, although he did jog lightly around from one drill to the next.

Head coach Jason Garrett, likely in more of a joking manner, did shout out some encouragement for Romo.

"Come on No. 9, let's go!" Garrett said with a rather large smile on his face.

While Thursday's participation will be scarce, a bigger question will be his availability for Friday and Saturday.

Romo was among several offensive starters not practicing, including receivers Dez Bryant, Miles Austin, Felix Jones, Phil Costa and Derrick Dockery.

