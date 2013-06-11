Romo Misses As Expected; Spencer, Claiborne Also Sit Out





IRVING, Texas – Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said a few things last week when he spoke to the media. The play-calling issue garnered most of the headlines, but he also stated that he didn't expect Tony Romo to participate when minicamp began this week.

Minicamp began Tuesday. Romo wasn't practicing.

Now, he was on the field, helping out with the quarterbacks and receivers and shouting instructions as a veteran of this offense should. Romo is expected to have a greater role in the game-planning this year, so he's not exactly useless on the field just because his back injury is preventing him from throwing. In fact, Romo will likely miss this week's minicamp altogether with the goal to return by the start of training camp. The Cowboys report to Oxnard, Calif., on July 19.

But Romo wasn't the only key player not practicing Tuesday afternoon in the sweltering heat.

Defensive end Anthony Spencer missed the workout with a hyperextended knee and cornerback Morris Claiborne sat out with migraines.

Offensive tackle Jermey Parnell (hamstring), guard Nate Livings, running back Joseph Randle, safety Danny McCray (knee), linebacker Alex Albright (ankle) and safety Jakar Hamilton (hamstring) all missed practice as well.

Defensive end DeMarcus Ware, who is still nursing a shoulder injury that required offseason surgery, was able to do some work with his position group, although he didn't participate in the team period. Ware said last week that he expected to miss the minicamp, but he plans to be ready by training camp. It's likely he will be limited throughout this week in team drills.

Guard Mackenzy Bernadeau also had shoulder injury, and like Ware, did some work early in practice.

Wide receiver Dwayne Harris had the scariest moment of the day when he came down awkwardly and immediately held his right ankle, seemingly in a lot of pain. He stayed on the ground several minutes and needed help limping off the field, but afterward, Harris was on his feet in the locker room and said he should be fine, even hinting he could return to practice Wednesday.