Romo's Thanksgiving Late Drive Nominated

IRVING, Texas --Tony Romo is among three "GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week" finalists for directing the Cowboys' winning Thanksgiving drive.
Trailing by two with 2:59 remaining, Romo led the offense on a 10-play, 54-yard drive that ended with Dan Bailey's 28-yard field goal and a 20-19 victory over the Dolphins. Running back DeMarco Murray also gained 27 yards on the drive.
Denver's Tim Tebow and the Jets' Mark Sanchez are the other nominees.
Fans can vote here through 11 a.m. (CT) Friday. The winner will be announced Friday during NFL Network's "Around the League" show and posted on NFL.com.