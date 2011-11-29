Romo's Thanksgiving Late Drive Nominated

IRVING, Texas --Tony Romo is among three "GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week" finalists for directing the Cowboys' winning Thanksgiving drive.

Trailing by two with 2:59 remaining, Romo led the offense on a 10-play, 54-yard drive that ended with Dan Bailey's 28-yard field goal and a 20-19 victory over the Dolphins. Running back DeMarco Murray also gained 27 yards on the drive.

Denver's Tim Tebow and the Jets' Mark Sanchez are the other nominees.