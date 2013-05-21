Romo Speaks With Media About Injury, Recovery Timetable

IRVING, Texas – Tony Romo spoke with the media for the first time this offseason Tuesday afternoon, addressing a litany of topics – none more pressing than his recent injury news.
The press conference came just hours after reports revealed that the Cowboys' 11th-year quarterback had undergone a medical procedure to remove a cyst and would miss the duration of team OTA's.
"Like someone wrote today, we just had a minor procedure to remove a cyst, and so you just had to get that done and I feel a lot better," Romo said. "It was something that was there that was a little bit, kind of annoying, so you'd rather feel 100 percent here. Hopefully I'll be back for minicamp and be ready to go, but we're just being smart right now for the next couple of weeks and we'll take it from there."
The Cowboys don't report to minicamp until June 11, meaning Romo will be out of action for the next few weeks of OTA's, at the very least.
Romo signed a six-year, $108 million contract with the Cowboys at the end of March, raising questions about when he became aware of the need for a medical procedure. But the quarterback said he didn't notice the problem until "mid-April."
"It was just kind of like 'What is this? Let's go take care of this,'" Romo said. "There was no 'Woah, that's the biggest thing I've ever seen.' It was just a little cyst, so we just took it out and they said 'OK, you're good.'"
Although Romo said he feels fine at this point, the plan with coaches and doctors is to wait the extra few weeks to be sure. He added that he is fully healed from the procedure and is increasing his workload little by little.
"You've got to be smart this time of year, and I understand that," Romo said. "At the same time, you're ready to go, and you want to get back and get into it."