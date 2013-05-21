Romo Speaks With Media About Injury, Recovery Timetable





The Cowboys don't report to minicamp until June 11, meaning Romo will be out of action for the next few weeks of OTA's, at the very least.

Romo signed a six-year, $108 million contract with the Cowboys at the end of March, raising questions about when he became aware of the need for a medical procedure. But the quarterback said he didn't notice the problem until "mid-April." [embedded_ad]

"It was just kind of like 'What is this? Let's go take care of this,'" Romo said. "There was no 'Woah, that's the biggest thing I've ever seen.' It was just a little cyst, so we just took it out and they said 'OK, you're good.'"

Although Romo said he feels fine at this point, the plan with coaches and doctors is to wait the extra few weeks to be sure. He added that he is fully healed from the procedure and is increasing his workload little by little.