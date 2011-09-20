Romo Wins Offensive Player of Week Honor

For the first time in nearly four years, Tony Romo is the NFC's Offensive Player of the Week.

The Cowboys' quarterback takes home the honors for the fifth time in his career, but the first since November 2007.

This time, Romo has the stats – 345 yards and two touchdowns – but it was the fashion in which he came back from a punctured lung and broken rib injury and begged his way back on the field to lead the Cowboys from 10 down in the fourth quarter to win in overtime, 27-24 over the 49ers.

This comes after a Week One loss to the Jets in which Romo lost a fumble and threw an interception in the final 10 minutes of play that helped New York escape with a 27-24 win over Romo's Cowboys.

This is the first NFC Offensive Player of the Week award since 2009 when Miles Austin went for 250 receiving yards in an overtime win over Kansas City. And Austin was one player who had some strong consideration for last week's award, having caught three touchdown passes, including two from Romo.

This is the fifth time Romo has claimed this award, after netting two in 2006 and two in 2007.