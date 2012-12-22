Ron Leary Signed From Practice Squad; WR Armstrong Released

IRVING, Texas – This is the time of year teams will try to sign young practice squad players around the league to build for the future.

The Cowboys made sure guard Ron Leary wouldn't be a part of that for anyone else.

With a few teams showing heavy interest in him, Leary was signed to the 53-man roster on Saturday. To make room, the Cowboys decided to waive wide receiver Anthony Armstrong, who played in his first game for the team just last week.

Armstrong signed with the Cowboys on Nov. 26 but was inactive the first two games. He played on special teams last week against the Steelers.

The decision to cut him is somewhat surprising, considering he has a speed element the Cowboys don't have with any other player. Plus, with Leary now in the mix, the Cowboys have an abundance of backup linemen, along with David Arkin, Derrick Dockery, Kevin Kowalski, Jermey Parnell and Darrion Weems.

And the Cowboys are still holding on to Jay Ratliff's roster spot. Ratliff had sports hernia surgery last week and likely wouldn't return for another three weeks at the earliest.

Leary's addition to the 53-man roster doesn't exactly mean he will play Sunday against the Saints, or even suit out for the game.

Leary is another player the Cowboys had high hopes for this year. An undrafted tackle from Memphis with a potential knee injury that scared off many teams from drafting him, Leary quickly moved to guard, where the Cowboys thought he could thrive. In fact, he was working with the first-team at guard early in training camp when Mackenzy Bernadeau and Nate Livings were both injured.