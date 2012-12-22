Ron Leary Signed From Practice Squad; WR Armstrong Released

Dec 22, 2012 at 01:46 AM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

IRVING, Texas – This is the time of year teams will try to sign young practice squad players around the league to build for the future.

The Cowboys made sure guard Ron Leary wouldn't be a part of that for anyone else.

With a few teams showing heavy interest in him, Leary was signed to the 53-man roster on Saturday. To make room, the Cowboys decided to waive wide receiver Anthony Armstrong, who played in his first game for the team just last week.

Armstrong signed with the Cowboys on Nov. 26 but was inactive the first two games. He played on special teams last week against the Steelers.

The decision to cut him is somewhat surprising, considering he has a speed element the Cowboys don't have with any other player. Plus, with Leary now in the mix, the Cowboys have an abundance of backup linemen, along with David Arkin, Derrick Dockery, Kevin Kowalski, Jermey Parnell and Darrion Weems.

And the Cowboys are still holding on to Jay Ratliff's roster spot. Ratliff had sports hernia surgery last week and likely wouldn't return for another three weeks at the earliest.  

Leary's addition to the 53-man roster doesn't exactly mean he will play Sunday against the Saints, or even suit out for the game.

Leary is another player the Cowboys had high hopes for this year. An undrafted tackle from Memphis with a potential knee injury that scared off many teams from drafting him, Leary quickly moved to guard, where the Cowboys thought he could thrive. In fact, he was working with the first-team at guard early in training camp when Mackenzy Bernadeau and Nate Livings were both injured.

But Leary's progress slowed as camp went on and the Cowboys decided he wasn't ready, putting him on the practice squad, where he has been all season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising