Rookie Danny Coale Suffers Foot Injury

The first day of OTA practices saw a setback from a player looking to compete at the receiver position.

Fifth-round pick Danny Coale suffered a foot injury towards the end of practice. He was seen leaving the Cowboys' MRI center Tuesday afternoon with a heavy-wrap around his foot and crutches.

The Cowboys were still waiting results of the MRI to figure out his timetable for return.

Whether or not Coale can make it back for the rest of the OTAs, the June 12-14 minicamp or even the start of training camp in late July, any kind of injury at this stage will be a big setback for a rookie trying to work his way into the mix.

Coale has a legitimate chance to compete for one of the primary backup spots at receiver behind starters Miles Austin and Dez Bryant. The Cowboys were hoping Coale could battle with incumbents Kevin Ogletree, Andre Holmes, Raymond Radway and Dwayne Harris for the third, fourth and fifth receiver spots.

Coale is the third draft pick not expected to participate this week. First-round pick Morris Claiborne had wrist surgery in March and recently had his soft cast removed. Claiborne is expected to be on the field this week with conditioning work only, wearing a splint.