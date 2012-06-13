Rookie DE Crawford Signs 4-Year Contract

The Cowboys officially have four draft picks signed, with just three remaining, including first-round cornerback Morris Claiborne.
The latest to sign is third-round defensive end Tyrone Crawford, who inked his four-year contract on Wednesday. The former Boise State standout still hasn't practiced since the first week of OTAs, nursing a calf strain.
While he looks close to returning to practice, Crawford likely won't be back for Thursday's practice, the final organized workout before training camp begins in late July.
Crawford joins Danny Coale, James Hanna and Caleb McSurdy as the rookie draft picks to sign. The Cowboys still need to sign Claiborne, and fourth-round picks Kyle Wilber and Matt Johnson, who is still waiting to be cleared for practice. Johnson has been ineligible to participate because classes at Eastern Washington haven't been completed this summer. Johnson could be able to practice on Thursday.