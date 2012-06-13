Rookie DE Crawford Signs 4-Year Contract

The Cowboys officially have four draft picks signed, with just three remaining, including first-round cornerback Morris Claiborne.

The latest to sign is third-round defensive end Tyrone Crawford, who inked his four-year contract on Wednesday. The former Boise State standout still hasn't practiced since the first week of OTAs, nursing a calf strain.

While he looks close to returning to practice, Crawford likely won't be back for Thursday's practice, the final organized workout before training camp begins in late July.