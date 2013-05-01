Rookie FA Report: Broaddus Evaluates Safety Jakar Hamilton

May 01, 2013 at 03:32 AM
Bryan Broaddus

Football Analyst/Scout

JOHN AMIS


Yesterday we evaluated the free agency addition of Akron quarterback Dalton Williams – a noteworthy pickup, as Tony Romo famously rose from the ranks of the undrafted.

Today, the subject is someone the Cowboys actually took a long look at drafting in South Carolina State safety Jakar Hamilton. The former Georgia player spent a year at South Carolina State after transferring, and he was one of the Cowboys' first phone calls once the draft ended.

The Cowboys have agreed to terms with more than a dozen rookie free agents. Football analyst Bryan Broaddus scouted more than 200 players before the draft, so here's his breakdown on some of the top players the Cowboys will sign in the next few days.

Name: Jakar Hamilton

Position: Safety

College: South Carolina State

Height/Weight: 5-11/186

Strengths: Was a transfer from Georgia that faced a huge uphill climb even to become eligible this past season. … High character kid. … Nice tackler in space. … Will cover out of the slot. … Can run with his man and stay in position in the route. … Reads well. … Plays off the block. … Outstanding effort to get to the ball. … Does a nice job of playing with his eyes. … Doesn't get fooled on the play. … Is not afraid to throw his body around and play with a physical nature. … Likes to be around the ball. … Will jump routes on the outside. … Was a kickoff return man at both Georgia and South Carolina State. [embedded_ad]

Weakness: Physically is not an impressive guy, but not afraid. … Will lower his head at times when he tackles. … Some gather when he is coming out of his pedal. … Is not the most athletic player. … Doesn't always take the best angles to the ball. … Doesn't have great timed speed but does have explosive numbers on his vertical (40.5"). … More quick than fast. … Only managed 7 reps at 225 pounds.

