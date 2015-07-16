Rookie Watch: Fortenberry Adds Valuable Position Flex on O-Line

(Editor's Note: With the offseason practices now complete, the Cowboys will take some downtime before departing for training camp on July 28. Until then, let's focus on some of the more unknown rookies on this team, fighting for a roster spot. Today's featured player is offensive tackle Reshod Fortenberry

Name: Reshod Fortenberry

Position: Offensive Tackle

College: Texas Tech

Height/Weight: 6-4 / 306

Acquired: Undrafted Free Agent

Jersey Number: 69

Collegiate Career:Fortenberry finished his career at Texas Tech having made 25 consecutive starts, all at right tackle. He began his career at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College before transferring to Tech.

Did You Know?In the last three years, the Cowboys have had two players make the 53-man roster who were not drafted or signed as rookie free agents, but invited on a tryout basis. Both Ben Bass and Tyler Patmon made the roster that way and that's the path Fortenberry is hoping to make as well, after turning a few heads in his rookie minicamp weekend this past May.

2105 Outlook: It didn't take long for the Cowboys coaches to see some ability in Fortenberry, who went from a rookie tryout player to working with some first-team reps in the minicamp once Chaz Green and Laurence Gibson went down with injuries. It'll be an uphill battle considering the veterans in place at OT with Smith and Free, and Weems will get plenty of looks. That's aside from three rookies – Collins, Green and Gibson – who will all get chances to play. So there won't be any room for error but his position flex to play guard could help Fortenberry stick around, at least on the practice squad.

Scout's Take:

Has some pop in his hands.

Is physically a tough player that lacks initial quickness and foot speed.

There were snaps when lateral range appeared good, but then others when he looked slow getting out.

Has to be careful not to duck his head on pass protection.

Has played some guard as well.

– Bryan Broaddus