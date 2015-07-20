Rookie Watch: Gibson Hopes To Crack Crowded Offensive Tackle Depth Chart

Did You Know? The Cowboys certainly had their eye on Gibson as a late-round target. Gibson said he went through a scheduled pre-draft workout at Virginia Tech with former starting right tackle and current offensive assistant Marc Colombo.[embeddedad0]

2015 Outlook:Gibson missed offseason practice time due to a broken finger, and in training camp he'll enter a crowded offensive tackle group. Third-rounder Chaz Green's hip surgery does create more opportunity for backup reps along with Darrion Weems, the projected backup to right tackle Doug Free. The practice squad might be the most realistic expectation for Gibson, but the Cowboys think he has the athleticism to handle blockers in space at the NFL level. A year of building strength should help his development.