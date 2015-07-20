Rookie Watch: Gibson Hopes To Crack Crowded Offensive Tackle Depth Chart

Jul 20, 2015 at 03:35 AM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

(Editor's Note: With the offseason practices now complete, the Cowboys will take some downtime before departing for training camp on July 28. Until then, let's focus on some of the more unknown rookies on this team, fighting for a roster spot. Today's featured player is offensive tackle Laurence Gibson.)

Name: Laurence Gibson
Position: Offensive Tackle
College: Virginia Tech
Height/Weight: 6-6 / 305
Acquired: Seventh Round (243rd overall)

Jersey Number: 67

Collegiate Career:Gibson didn't become a full-time starter until his senior year at Virginia Tech. He started six games as a redshirt junior and then started all 13 games at left tackle in his final college season. Gibson also has some guard experience, but his 6-6 frame appears better suited for the outside.

Did You Know?The Cowboys certainly had their eye on Gibson as a late-round target. Gibson said he went through a scheduled pre-draft workout at Virginia Tech with former starting right tackle and current offensive assistant Marc Colombo.[embeddedad0]

2015 Outlook:Gibson missed offseason practice time due to a broken finger, and in training camp he'll enter a crowded offensive tackle group. Third-rounder Chaz Green's hip surgery does create more opportunity for backup reps along with Darrion Weems, the projected backup to right tackle Doug Free. The practice squad might be the most realistic expectation for Gibson, but the Cowboys think he has the athleticism to handle blockers in space at the NFL level. A year of building strength should help his development.

Scout's Take:

  • Will extend on his man.
  • Position to stay in front but lacks some upper body power to hold them in place.
  • Will play a little overextended.
  • Very good with his switch technique.
  • Shows good awareness.
  • Good feet to get outside. Plays with some initial quickness off the snap.

Bryan Broaddus

