Rookie Watch: Gregory Should Give Cowboys Needed Pass-Rush Boost

Jul 23, 2015 at 05:41 AM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

(Editor's Note: With the offseason practices now complete, the Cowboys will take some downtime before departing for training camp on July 28. Until then, let's focus on some of the more unknown rookies on this team, fighting for a roster spot. Today's featured player is defensive end Randy Gregory.)

Name: Randy Gregory
Position: Defensive End
College: Nebraska
Height/Weight: 6-5 / 235
Acquired: Second Round (60th overall)

Jersey Number: 94

Collegiate Career:Found himself on a few All-American teams in 2014, despite missing two games due to injury. Gregory still led the team with seven sacks, finishing his career with 17.5, good for ninth on Nebraska's career sack list. He's the only Cornhusker player in the Top 10 in sacks to play less than three seasons.

Did You Know?Gregory proved early on at Nebraska that he can get to the quarterback. In 2013, he recorded 10.5 sacks, the most by a first-year player in school history.[embeddedad0]

2015 Outlook:One of three first-round talents acquired in May, Gregory presents a potential steal for the Cowboys in the second round. He tallied 17.5 sacks in 24 games as a two-time all-conference selection at Nebraska. Defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli sees length and frame similarities between Gregory and Simeon Rice, an elite rusher on Marinelli's Buccaneers defenses in the early 2000s. By the end of minicamp in mid-June, Gregory had pushed his weight into the 240s and was hoping to add more bulk to help him hold up against the run. With Hardy suspended, the Cowboys will rely on Gregory early and often when the regular season begins.

Scout's Take:

  • Has initial quickness off the snap. Explosive player.
  • Doesn't play with many countermoves.
  • Will get tied up on the blocks.
  • Finds the ball. Can redirect. Tries to fight power.
  • Will get washed at times.
  • Can get to corner, but not always around it.
  • Arm-over move has been his best.
  • Has a burst when going to the ball.

Bryan Broaddus

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising