Rookie Watch: Gregory Should Give Cowboys Needed Pass-Rush Boost

(Editor's Note: With the offseason practices now complete, the Cowboys will take some downtime before departing for training camp on July 28. Until then, let's focus on some of the more unknown rookies on this team, fighting for a roster spot. Today's featured player is defensive end Randy Gregory.)
Name: Randy Gregory
Position: Defensive End
College: Nebraska
Height/Weight: 6-5 / 235
Acquired: Second Round (60th overall)
Jersey Number: 94
Collegiate Career:Found himself on a few All-American teams in 2014, despite missing two games due to injury. Gregory still led the team with seven sacks, finishing his career with 17.5, good for ninth on Nebraska's career sack list. He's the only Cornhusker player in the Top 10 in sacks to play less than three seasons.
Did You Know?Gregory proved early on at Nebraska that he can get to the quarterback. In 2013, he recorded 10.5 sacks, the most by a first-year player in school history.[embeddedad0]
2015 Outlook:One of three first-round talents acquired in May, Gregory presents a potential steal for the Cowboys in the second round. He tallied 17.5 sacks in 24 games as a two-time all-conference selection at Nebraska. Defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli sees length and frame similarities between Gregory and Simeon Rice, an elite rusher on Marinelli's Buccaneers defenses in the early 2000s. By the end of minicamp in mid-June, Gregory had pushed his weight into the 240s and was hoping to add more bulk to help him hold up against the run. With Hardy suspended, the Cowboys will rely on Gregory early and often when the regular season begins.
Scout's Take:
- Has initial quickness off the snap. Explosive player.
- Doesn't play with many countermoves.
- Will get tied up on the blocks.
- Finds the ball. Can redirect. Tries to fight power.
- Will get washed at times.
- Can get to corner, but not always around it.
- Arm-over move has been his best.
- Has a burst when going to the ball.
– Bryan Broaddus