Rookie Watch: Gregory Should Give Cowboys Needed Pass-Rush Boost

Did You Know? Gregory proved early on at Nebraska that he can get to the quarterback. In 2013, he recorded 10.5 sacks, the most by a first-year player in school history.

2015 Outlook:One of three first-round talents acquired in May, Gregory presents a potential steal for the Cowboys in the second round. He tallied 17.5 sacks in 24 games as a two-time all-conference selection at Nebraska. Defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli sees length and frame similarities between Gregory and Simeon Rice, an elite rusher on Marinelli's Buccaneers defenses in the early 2000s. By the end of minicamp in mid-June, Gregory had pushed his weight into the 240s and was hoping to add more bulk to help him hold up against the run. With Hardy suspended, the Cowboys will rely on Gregory early and often when the regular season begins.