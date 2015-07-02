Rookie Watch: Texas Native Harwell Hopes To Catch On At Receiver

Jul 02, 2015 at 01:29 AM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

(Editor's Note: With the offseason practices now complete, the Cowboys will take some downtime before departing for training camp on July 28. Until then, let's focus on some of the more unknown rookies on this team, fighting for a roster spot. Today's featured player is wide receiver Nick Harwell.)

Name: Nick Harwell

Position: Wide Receiver

College: Kansas 

Height/Weight: 6-1 / 193

Acquired: Undrafted Free Agent

Collegiate Career:The Missouri City, Texas, native played for two programs outside the state. In four college seasons (his first three at Miami of Ohio and his senior year at Kansas), Harwell caught 273 passes for 3,636 yards and 28 touchdowns. He sat out the 2013 season due to transfer rules, then was voted a team captain for 2014 with the Jayhawks, where he caught 44 passes for 470 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games.

Did You Know?As a sophomore at Miami of Ohio, Harwell's 15 catches and 229 yards against Temple set single-game school records. He finished that 2011 season with the nation's third-most receiving yards per game (129.5).

2015 Outlook:Harwell's in the mix for a backup receiver spot, which will be among the most competitive training camp battles in Oxnard. His competition: fellow rookie free agents Lucky Whitehead, Deontay Greenberry, George Farmer and Antwan Goodley; and veterans A.J. Jenkins and Reggie Dunn. Harwell was efficient in the OTAs and minicamp practices, showing the ability to separate with solid route-running. He also took some turns fielding punts, a job vacated by former backup receiver Dwayne Harris.

Scout's Take:

  • Short stepper with initial quickness. Can play out of the slot. Catches the ball in his hands.
  • Quick on the out cut, able to work the sideline with his feet. Nice job of catching the ball in space. More quickness than speed. 
  • Can make some incredible adjusting catches. Aware of the situation and where he is on the field. Nice job of tracking the ball down the field.

Bryan Broaddus

Related Stories:

Rookie Watch: With 2 Undrafted QBs On Roster, Showers Has Opportunity

Rookie Watch: WR Greenberry Hopes To Match Collegiate Productivity

Rookie Watch: WR Farmer Looks To Follow Father's Route To The NFL

Rookie Watch: TE Hamilton Already Solid As Both Blocker & Pass Catcher

Rookie Watch: Recently-Added RB Seastrunk Trying To Catch Up Quick

Rookie Watch: Seventh-Round Pick Nzeocha Working To Be Healthy For Camp

Rookie Watch: Whitehead Looks To Seize Opportunity At Receiver, Returner

Rookie Watch: LB Baggs Has A Chance To Be This Year's Tryout Surprise

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising