Rookie Watch: Texas Native Harwell Hopes To Catch On At Receiver

(Editor's Note: With the offseason practices now complete, the Cowboys will take some downtime before departing for training camp on July 28. Until then, let's focus on some of the more unknown rookies on this team, fighting for a roster spot. Today's featured player is wide receiver Nick Harwell.)

Name: Nick Harwell

Position: Wide Receiver

College: Kansas

Height/Weight: 6-1 / 193

Acquired: Undrafted Free Agent

Collegiate Career:The Missouri City, Texas, native played for two programs outside the state. In four college seasons (his first three at Miami of Ohio and his senior year at Kansas), Harwell caught 273 passes for 3,636 yards and 28 touchdowns. He sat out the 2013 season due to transfer rules, then was voted a team captain for 2014 with the Jayhawks, where he caught 44 passes for 470 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games.

Did You Know?As a sophomore at Miami of Ohio, Harwell's 15 catches and 229 yards against Temple set single-game school records. He finished that 2011 season with the nation's third-most receiving yards per game (129.5).

2015 Outlook:Harwell's in the mix for a backup receiver spot, which will be among the most competitive training camp battles in Oxnard. His competition: fellow rookie free agents Lucky Whitehead, Deontay Greenberry, George Farmer and Antwan Goodley; and veterans A.J. Jenkins and Reggie Dunn. Harwell was efficient in the OTAs and minicamp practices, showing the ability to separate with solid route-running. He also took some turns fielding punts, a job vacated by former backup receiver Dwayne Harris.

Scout's Take:

Short stepper with initial quickness. Can play out of the slot. Catches the ball in his hands.

Quick on the out cut, able to work the sideline with his feet. Nice job of catching the ball in space. More quickness than speed.

Can make some incredible adjusting catches. Aware of the situation and where he is on the field. Nice job of tracking the ball down the field.

– Bryan Broaddus