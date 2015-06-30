Rookie Watch: Whitehead Looks To Seize Opportunity At Receiver, Returner

(Editor's Note: With the offseason practices now complete, the Cowboys will take some downtime before departing for training camp on July 28. Until then, let's focus on some of the more unknown rookies on this team, fighting for a roster spot. Today's featured player is wide receiver Lucky Whitehead.)

Name: Lucky Whitehead

Position: Wide Receiver

College: Florida Atlantic

Height/Weight: 5-10 / 163

Acquired: Undrafted Free Agent

Collegiate Career:Whitehead was a dynamic player in two seasons at FAU after transferring from Dean College. He was first-team All-Conference USA as a senior with 76 catches for 706 yards and six touchdowns, 21 carries for 210 yards and two scores, and a 24.7-yard average on kickoff returns. He also had a 73-yard punt return for a touchdown in his final college game against Old Dominion.[embeddedad0]

Did You Know?Whitehead's first name is Rodney, but his family and friends have called him "Lucky" his entire life. When he got to Dallas, the "Lucky 13" jersey choice was pure coincidence.

2015 Outlook:Like the four other undrafted receivers on the 90-man roster, Whitehead chose the Cowboys because Dwayne Harris' free agent departure meant opportunity for a backup job. Whitehead, Deontay Greenberry, Nick Harwell, Antwan Goodley and George Farmer are competing with veterans A.J. Jenkins and Reggie Dunn. Whitehead's return skills give him an edge, but only if he can show promise as a developmental receiver and a willing contributor on special teams coverage units, too. If he's just a returner, he might have a hard time getting on the game day roster. When the Cowboys have given him the ball in space during offensive drills, he's shown the quickness that makes him such a tough cover on returns.

Scout's Take:

Small but quick. Has balance with quickness. Good on the option routes. Gets separation.

Plays out of the slot. Is not afraid to run the slant. Stop-start quickness. Has to create space on his own. Will snatch the ball on the outside.

Can be dynamic in the open field with the ball in his hands. Always looking to make a big play.

Has a nice feel as a punt and kickoff return man as well.