Rookie Watch: With Coverage Versatility, Scott Hopes To Earn Roster Spot

Jul 03, 2015 at 02:12 AM
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

(Editor's Note: With the offseason practices now complete, the Cowboys will take some downtime before departing for training camp on July 28. Until then, let's focus on some of the more unknown rookies on this team, fighting for a roster spot. Today's featured player is defensive back Tim Scott.)

Name: Tim Scott
Position: Safety
College: North Carolina
Height/Weight: 6-0 / 195

Acquired: Undrafted Free Agent

Collegiate Career:A four-year starter for the Tar Heels, Scott played in all 50 games with 45 starts from 2011-14. As a sophomore cornerback he was an All-ACC Honorable Mention selection with 48 tackles and a team-high four interceptions. As a senior free safety – the only senior starter in the secondary – he had a team-high 72 tackles and seven pass breakups.[embeddedad0]

Did You Know?Scott made 32 starts at cornerback over three seasons before moving to free safety at the end of his junior year with an outstanding Belk Bowl performance in which he collected six tackles and a sack in the Tar Heels' win over Cincinnati.

2015 Outlook:Position flex is a valued commodity around the league, but it's practically required in Rod Marinelli's defense. As with any rookie free agent, Scott's best chance to make the team or practice squad will be his drive and production on special teams, but his ability to play free safety as well as cover receivers in the slot is an appreciated skill that first-round pick Byron Jones and veteran addition Corey White also possess.

Scout's Take:

  • Quick-footed player. Can pick up receivers out of the slot. Plays with some range down the field.
  • Not afraid to lay the hit on a receiver but needs to wrap up better.
  • Looks relaxed in the way he moves. Aware to what is going on around him. Will be physical when he has to play press coverage.
  • Can line up at corner or safety.

Bryan Broaddus

