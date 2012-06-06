 Skip to main content
Rookie WR Coale Aims For Return By Camp

Jun 06, 2012 at 08:11 AM

IRVING, Texas --Rookie receiver Danny Coale, the Cowboys' fifth-round draft pick, remains on crutches with a walking boot for his broken left foot but hopes to return for the start of training camp.

Coale said he broke the fifth metatarsal in his foot during a conditioning drill at the end of he first OTA. He had surgery two weeks ago to insert a screw and facilitate healing.

"I needed to turn my foot, and my foot stuck in the ground," Coale said. "It just popped right there. I kind of knew right away it didn't feel right. Not the best start, but it'll be OK.

"I'm trying to make the most of the situation and try to see it as a little minor setback. I'm trying to get things down mentally down in the playbook and do what the trainers tell me and hopefully before too long I'll be back up and going."

Coale expects to ditch his crutches by the end of the week and wear the boot for another seven to 10 days. He said it's the worst injury of his young career.

But since he's competing with several young receivers for a roster spot, the timing is at least better than the middle of training camp.

