Rookies Learning The Cowboy Way At Three-Day Rookie Minicamp

IRVING, Texas – For the first time in four months, the Valley Ranch practice fields are full and active.

The Cowboys' three-day rookie minicamp got underway Friday with a combination of draft picks, eligible first-year veterans, rookie free agents and weekend workouts. A total of 54 players are listed for the camp, including all eight picks.

One exception is rookie offensive lineman La'el Collins, who must sit out the camp per NFL rules related to bringing in a free agent for a mid-week visit. Collins signed on Thursday afternoon and is able to return to the team once the camp concludes.

Though the practices aren't live contact, they're a great starting point for the rookies adjusting to the Cowboys' system and working with their respective coaches.

"We'll have a couple days of installation," head coach Jason Garrett said. "It won't be the typical installation we give to our veteran players when it starts, but it will be some version of that. It's important to be able to process information. That's an important part of the evaluation – can the guy learn, does he understand football, can he learn at the pace that we want him to learn at."

For Byron Jones, the 27th overall pick working at cornerback, this is his third trip to Valley Ranch. He came on an official pre-draft visit and returned last weekend to meet the media. But like his new teammates, he hasn't been around an organized practice since the end of his college season.

"You've got to get up to speed. It's different in college," Jones said. "You're getting acclimated, but at the same time you're also learning the Cowboys' system and they do things – how they perform and how they practice."