Roster Moves Include Kitna, Harris, Greisen

The Cowboys keep churning that roster and the latest moves include quarterback Jon Kitna, who was placed on injured reserve with a back injury that has kept him out of action for the last four weeks. Kitna, who has said this will be his last season and plans to retire, has likely played his last snap in the NFL – a career that spans 15 years.

Taking Kitna's spot on the active roster will be rookie receiver Dwayne Harris, a sixth-round pick from East Carolina who played in five games to start the year but has been on the practice squad. Harris will likely help not only with receiver depth, but also in the return game. Harris still leads the team with 11 punt returns, but for a 6.6 yard average.