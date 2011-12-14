Roster Moves Include Kitna, Harris, Greisen

Dec 14, 2011 at 01:46 AM

The Cowboys keep churning that roster and the latest moves include quarterback Jon Kitna, who was placed on injured reserve with a back injury that has kept him out of action for the last four weeks. Kitna, who has said this will be his last season and plans to retire, has likely played his last snap in the NFL – a career that spans 15 years.

Taking Kitna's spot on the active roster will be rookie receiver Dwayne Harris, a sixth-round pick from East Carolina who played in five games to start the year but has been on the practice squad. Harris will likely help not only with receiver depth, but also in the return game. Harris still leads the team with 11 punt returns, but for a 6.6 yard average.

And to give the Cowboys a third quarterback for practice, the club signed Chris Greisen to the practice squad. The long-time Arena League journeyman, returns to the team after spending the final week of the 2010 regular season on the active roster. The Cowboys added Greisen to the team last year when Tony Romo was on IR, Kitna was battling an abdominal injury and Stephen McGee started the finale in Philadelphia.

