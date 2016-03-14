Roster Rundown: A Healthy Dez Bryant Should Bounce Back In 2016

2015 Impact: For Dez Bryant it was a season that he would just as soon forget. It started off trying to get his contract done which led to miss opportunities in the conditioning programs, OTAs and minicamps. Bryant then suffered a hamstring injury that limited his availability during training camp and then on opening night against the Giants, he injured his foot that required surgery and him missing five games. To his credit he pushed his way back into the lineup and had productive games against the Eagles and Dolphins before bowing out after the Packers game in mid-December. Bryant would never admit that he wasn't fully healthy and there were days where even practicing was a struggle for him. You could tell in watching him play that he didn't have the stability in the foot to perform at the level we have all grown to expect from him. Bryant felt a responsibility to his teammates and the front office to give it a try despite the fact that the team was going nowhere with Tony Romo once again sidelined with another collarbone injury.