Roster Rundown: A Healthy Dez Bryant Should Bounce Back In 2016

Mar 14, 2016 at 08:13 AM
18-Broaddus_Bryan-HS
Bryan Broaddus

Football Analyst/Scout

(Editor's Note: Throughout the off-season, DallasCowboys.com staff writers will take a closer look at the roster, analyzing players' impact last season and how each fits into the team's 2016 plans. Today's Roster Rundown entry features wide receiver Dez Bryant.)

Name: Dez Bryant
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 6-2 / 220
Experience: 6 seasons
College: Oklahoma State

Key Stat:Despite missing seven and 12 games, respectively, last season, Bryant and Tony Romo connected for their 50th touchdown Nov. 22 at Miami, surpassing Troy Aikman and Michael Irvin (49) for the most quarterback-receiver touchdowns in franchise history.

Contract Status: Signed through 2019.

2015 Impact: For Dez Bryant it was a season that he would just as soon forget. It started off trying to get his contract done which led to miss opportunities in the conditioning programs, OTAs and minicamps. Bryant then suffered a hamstring injury that limited his availability during training camp and then on opening night against the Giants, he injured his foot that required surgery and him missing five games. To his credit he pushed his way back into the lineup and had productive games against the Eagles and Dolphins before bowing out after the Packers game in mid-December. Bryant would never admit that he wasn't fully healthy and there were days where even practicing was a struggle for him. You could tell in watching him play that he didn't have the stability in the foot to perform at the level we have all grown to expect from him. Bryant felt a responsibility to his teammates and the front office to give it a try despite the fact that the team was going nowhere with Tony Romo once again sidelined with another collarbone injury.

Where He Fits: All signs appear that Dez Bryant should make a full recovery from foot surgery that took place in early 2016. With the pain and soreness that robbed him of his explosiveness and power no longer in his foot, I expect that we will once again see him back on track as one of the most productive receivers in the game.[embeddedad0]

Writers' Analysis:

Rob Phillips: Bryant deservedly got his $70 million contract extension last July. Unfortunately, he never got in a rhythm the rest of the year. He missed the voluntary offseason program during the contract talks, then missed most of training camp and preseason with a hamstring injury, then missed five regular-season games with a broken foot and never fully got back into form. His nine appearances were the fewest in his career, as were his 31 catches. A full, healthy offseason should benefit him greatly, and you know he'll maximize every rep.

