Roster Rundown: Bailey Was The Model Of Consistency In Making First Pro Bowl

2015 Impact:Highly respected member of the squad. Three-time captain. As steady as they come. The NFL's all-time most accurate kicker. Tied with Josh Brown for the league lead in field goal percentage in 2015. Was named to his first Pro Bowl following the season. Competitive and hard worker. Has "Gym-Rat" qualities to him. Outstanding athlete. Not afraid to mix it up if he has to make a tackle on the kickoff – has 12 for his career. Plays with toughness. One of the best in the league when it comes to mechanics. Consistent on his approach and his foot speed to and through the ball. Rare to see issues with his plant foot – able to repeat the operation without fail. Was initially concerned with his leg strength due to his frame and size but no longer feel that way due to his work in the weight room. Has worked hard to make himself a stronger player. Has shown the ability to successfully execute kicks from distance. Made 5 of 6 from 50-plus yards in 2015 and has converted 21 of 29 for his career. Also had 49 touchbacks out of 71 kickoffs.

Where He Fits: Bailey's not going anywhere – signed through 2020. In a day where kickers are replaced weekly around the league, Bailey has been a model of consistency. Didn't have as many adverse situations in 2015 as he had in 2014 where he had two missed field goals and three blocked kicks. At times it appeared that he might not be as stable and you could tell by body language that non-favorable results really bothered him. It was a much smoother campaign for him and the team benefited from it. [embeddedad0]

Writers' Analysis: