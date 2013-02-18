Roster Rundown: Beasley Looks To Build On Solid Rookie Year

How He Played In 2012: My first impression of Cole Beasley was in Oxnard when the receivers were working on escaping press coverage drills against the defensive backs and not one of them were able to get their hands on him each time he took a rep. I watched guys like Bryant and Austin get jammed along the line but Beasley managed to use his quickness to avoid all contact. Other than his hands, this is Beasley's best trait. Because of the college scheme that he played in at SMU, he has a nice feel for how to avoid contact initially and get in his route. When you see him play inside it gives him options to use this quickness. From speaking with members of the front office that watched practice on a daily basis, they always talked about Beasley's ability on the scout team along with tight end James Hanna together gave the defense the most problems during the week. Beasley best moment of the 2012 season was against the Redskins on Thanksgiving when he caught six passes for 68 yards but he was targeted 13 times. In that game Beasley was able to play at a level where he gained the trust of Romo as the game wore on and with these receivers, that is an important thing. What surprised me though, that he wasn't put in more situations to make plays after that Redskins game. He dressed the remainder of the season but didn't see action against Cincinnati or New Orleans.