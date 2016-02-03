Roster Rundown: Despite Offensive Struggles, Beasley Had Career Numbers

2015 Impact: Had five games where he averaged over 12 yards a reception. Felt like that if Tony Romo would have not been lost for the majority of the season that his numbers would have been better. Received more opportunities while Brandon Weeden was at quarterback than Matt Cassel. Was surprised that Cassel wasn't able to use him more especially in those critical 3rd down situations where the offense needed to convert. One of the most reliable receivers on the squad in terms catches to targets. Was used on the outside more as a receiver than in previous seasons but was not as effective as when he plays in the slot. It was as if he got lost on the outside. If there was an area in which Beasley was able to improve, it was down in the red zone. You would think that due to his lack of height and with the field shrinking that he would struggle to find space but that wasn't the case. Scott Linehan did a nice job of playing to Beasley's strengths by creating those opportunities with quick passes on the move and allowing him to finish.