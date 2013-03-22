Roster Rundown: Dez Reached Lofty Expectations In 2012





catching the ball, but also scoring from anywhere on the field. He can be a nightmare for a defensive coordinator to have to deal with because he can make plays not only between the 20s but down in the red zone as well. When you have a player that has physical tools like Bryant, he puts a great deal of pressure on your scheme. I felt where Bryant made the biggest adjustment from the previous season was his ability to finish games. There were clearly times where he would start quickly in a game than disappear for long stretches. In 2012, you didn't see that with him. He didn't get as frustrated and sloppy on his routes, which was a problem that he experienced before. The one thing that I have learned being around Tony Romo is if you find ways to run your routes with correct technique and proper depth, he is going to reward you with the ball. To Bryant's credit, he learned this and you saw more chances for him during games. What Bryant is learning is that there is more to this game than just going up and getting the ball. Other than the misread against the Bears, he did a much better job of handling coverage and his "Hot" reads. The more he can develop in that area, the better opportunity that he will become an elite receiver in this league.

Where He Fits: There is no doubt that he has replaced Miles Austin as the lead dog in the sled for this team. This will be a very important offseason for Bryant in two areas. One is his physical and mental growth to build on what he was able to achieve last season, but the second area would be to quickly develop a relationship with new receivers coach Derek Dooley. I really thought that Robinson did a nice job with Bryant in the seasons that he got to work with him. I can see Dooley being very hands on with Bryant, pushing him along, which is something I believe he will welcome. I have always seen Bryant as a pleaser, so he will adjust to Dooley and visa-versa. It should be a positive fit for both parties.

