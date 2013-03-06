Roster Rundown: Hanna Turns It On Late At Tight End





The staff had a loyalty to John Phillips but that was understandable because he was able to fill a lot of the roles as an inline blocker, "H" and "F". From what I was told, where Hanna really caught the eye of the coaches was his work on the scout team and each week playing the role of the opposing tight end for that week. If you remember, there was a stretch where the Cowboys were playing some outstanding tight ends. Hanna along with Orton torched Rob Ryan's defense daily and along with his work on special teams, the coaches decided to give him more of a role in the offense. When Hanna got the opportunity you could see him play with separation and an understanding of how to get open. He was a reliable target for Romo and that was important.

How Does He Fit: Phillips is an unrestricted free agent, so you will now see Hanna move up to take the role of the second tight end in this offense. Along with Jason Witten, it should be a nice combination because you have two tight ends that can get up the field and break down defenses. I believe that he will develop as a blocker but not as an inline guy, but more of one that handles things on the move across the formation or out on the edge. He should develop better strength in the offseason program, which will help him as well. Hanna is one of those second year players on this squad that I feel like will make a major jump on the

production side. He is too good of an athlete and his hands that I thought were questionable are much better than that and will only get better. He is learning from a great one in Witten, and tight ends coach Wes Phillips will not allow him to regress in his development. I see a big 2013 for James Hanna.

