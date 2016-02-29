Roster Rundown: In-Season Signing Irving Helped Defensive Line Rotation

2015 Impact: Signed as an undrafted free agent by the Chiefs and placed on their practice squad after the final roster reduction. Lines up as a defensive end and also some at tackle. Impressive size and length for the position. Surprising how well he moves for his size. Can cover some ground once he gets going. Very good reactionary athlete and quick. Like the way he attacks the gap. When he sees the ball he is able to adjust and work himself into that direction. For a tall guy has the ability to sink his hips and redirect. Shows some lower body bend and flexibility. Thought he needed some work on his hands and how to use them but I felt like he improved on them as season went along. There are snaps where his base gets a little narrow when fighting his man – has to be careful when this happens to him. Would not call him a powerful player but overall strength wasn't bad. I believe that his height will limit how strong he can really play. Has to fight to really anchor down against the run. Will play with range and work down the line. Length helps him as a pass rusher. Can get up the field. When he attacks the gap, he can get some pressure. Can get off the ball.