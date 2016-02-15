Roster Rundown: Lawrence's Late-Season Surge Was A Bright Spot

2015 Impact:Other than Sean Lee, Lawrence was the best defensive player on this roster. He was moved to left defensive end last spring, and the moved not only proved beneficial to the team but to him as well. It's a natural position for him in this scheme due to his ability to play with power at the point of attack, but also provide a pass rush off the edge in those situations. When the focus was on Greg Hardy and Randy Gregory, Lawrence went about his job with little fanfare. But as the season wore on, it was clear who the better of the players was. Where I wasn't sure about the move was whether Lawrence would be able to handle having the ball pounded at him consistently. There was little college film where he had to play that way. He was a right side defender and was used to being more of a chase player. Where Lawrence really developed was during that period of his rookie season where he missed time with his toe injury. Those weeks off the field allowed him to develop his body strength to handle the position the way he has.